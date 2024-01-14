San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,592 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

CGGO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 606,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

