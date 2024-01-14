San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,339 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

