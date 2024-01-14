Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,820 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

