Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 450 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after acquiring an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $140,686,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $190.71 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

