Sandy Spring Bank Buys 224 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 68,983.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 186,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

