Sandy Spring Bank Buys 259 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.