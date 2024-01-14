Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

