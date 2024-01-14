Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 308,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.