Sandy Spring Bank Has $77,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

