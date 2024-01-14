Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $205,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

