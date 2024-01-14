Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after buying an additional 253,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.