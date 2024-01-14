Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,620 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

