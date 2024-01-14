Sandy Spring Bank Sells 415 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

