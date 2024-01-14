Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.22 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $7,440.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.10 or 0.05942893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,612,256,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,626,990 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

