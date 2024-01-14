Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $83,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 166,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

