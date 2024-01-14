Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 230,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

