Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 230,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
