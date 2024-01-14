Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Peter Harrison Acquires 59 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison bought 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £249.57 ($318.13).

Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Peter Harrison bought 60 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($324.28).

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Harrison acquired 63 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £243.18 ($309.98).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.83. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 357.20 ($4.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 507 ($6.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

