Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

