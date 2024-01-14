Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

