Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 23.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 784,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,462. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

