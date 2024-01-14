Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,058 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.27. 3,596,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

