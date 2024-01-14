Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

