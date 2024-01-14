Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGEN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.