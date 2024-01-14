Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.65. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

