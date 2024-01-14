Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $267.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023527 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002263 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00317522 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

