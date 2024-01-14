Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

