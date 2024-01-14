Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

