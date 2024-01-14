Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 3,508 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

