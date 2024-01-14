Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $833,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

