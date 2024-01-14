Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 198.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 2,223,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

