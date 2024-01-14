Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.79. 474,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,891. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

