Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Update

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the December 15th total of 196,800 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

Shares of Shengfeng Development stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Shengfeng Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

