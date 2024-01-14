Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $274.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.21.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.51 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

