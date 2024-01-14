Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 428593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOUR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.