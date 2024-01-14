ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 17,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,029. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $371.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.