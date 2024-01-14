Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,077. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average of $171.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

