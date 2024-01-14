Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,935 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 1,980,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,519. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

