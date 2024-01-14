Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 333.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.16. 3,584,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

