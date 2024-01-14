Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.90% of Fortress Biotech worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 10.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 102.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,764,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,774. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 465,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,997. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million.

Fortress Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.