Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 786,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 534,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

