Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 296,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. 7,622,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

