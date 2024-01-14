Short Interest in 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Rises By 49.6%

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

