Short Interest in 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Rises By 49.6%

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.
About 3i Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.