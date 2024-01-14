Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Drops By 36.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

BOSC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

