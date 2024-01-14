Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Drops By 36.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
BOSC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.16.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.
Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.