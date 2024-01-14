Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Drops By 56.0%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. UBS Group AG increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

