Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Decreases By 49.1%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 291,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 114,249 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 377,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,650. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $919.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

