Short Interest in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Decreases By 28.2%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 995,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 140,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,740,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

