Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Rises By 35.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,469,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 3,309,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.4 days.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $2.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

