Short Interest in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Decreases By 27.3%

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL remained flat at $2.26 on Friday. 225,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,476. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $232,172.46. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 17,700,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,204.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 708,954 shares of company stock worth $1,679,032. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

