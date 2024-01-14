Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Increases By 21.9%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,363. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

