Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 21.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FALN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 773,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,445. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

